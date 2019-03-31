5 amazing Chinese food restaurants to try in Metro Detroit

Chinese takeout -- It's already notorious for being loaded with MSG and sodium, but there's a reason they call it sweet and sour chicken. The "sweet" part comes from 19 grams of sugar.

Where can you find the best Chinese food restaurants in Metro Detroit?

The area is filled with amazing Chinese food spots, whether you're looking for a sit-down lunch or dinner, or take-out for a movie night.

Here are some of the best spots around Metro Detroit:

Szechuan Empire - Livonia and Commerce Township

This long-time family owned establishment has been serving up traditional dishes since 1990. Tom Lin, his mother, Wu Shu Hsia, brother, Eric and sister, Michelle offer an extensive menu with all of the favorites. Try the crab rangoon and enjoy the tea.

Kim's Restaurant - Troy

Since 1974, Kim's has been a neighborhood staple for classic Chinese dishes. They've recently been expanding their menu a bit, adding new tea options and something called "poppers," tapioca balls filled with juice.

Address: 102 E Long Lake Rd

The Peterboro - Detroit - Cass Corridor

This newer Detroit establishment is located in Detroit's old Chinatown neighborhood. It's more of a sit-down restaurant experience. The menu is a modern take on traditional Chinese food, with a trendy atmosphere and amazing cocktails.

Address: 420 Peterboro St

Szechuan Restaurant - Canton Township

Hands down one of the best places around, Szechuan Restaurant has been serving up classics since 1980. The restaurant has expanded in recent years, adding room and menu items. They're known for their amazing General Tsou's Chicken dish and their self-declared best Mai Tai in Canton Township.

Address: 45188 Ford Rd

New Peking - Garden City

This local eatery has been around for more than three decades and it's known for its amazing collection of Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine. The amazingly decorated establishment has a slew of House Specialties, including the Yu-Shan Garlic Combination, shrimp sautéed with tender chicken & beef, stir-fried with tangy vinegar & sugar in a spicy garlic hoisin sauce.

Address: 29105 Ford Rd

