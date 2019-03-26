5 new bars, restaurants to check out in Detroit

As we move into spring, new restaurants and bars are opening up all over the city of Detroit.

Here are a handful of new places to check out:

Grandma Bob's Pizza (Corktown):

Grandma Bob’s is a neighborhood pizza joint located in Corktown, the oldest neighborhood in Detroit. The establishment made some headlines this month with their coney dog pizza.

The bar offers a small selection of simple but delicious house cocktails complemented by a curated beer list. They had a soft opening last week, but will open for good on March 27.

Madcap Coffee (Downtown):

The Grand Rapids-based coffee shop has opened its first Detroit cafe in the heart of downtown. The cafe is inside the new Shinola Hotel. It's the roastery's fourth Michigan location.

The menu features all the coffee favorites you'd expect, but they also will have two taps for nitro cold-brewed coffee and nitro tea, according to Eater.

MAGPIE (Downtown):

A new cocktail bar opened inside Detroit's Fort Street Galley this month. The new cocktail bar brings a menu of draft cocktails, hand-built cocktails focused on quirky execution and design, and an extensive offering of wine, beer and rare spirits.

The bar will stay open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and will include a live DJ on those days

Destination 1905 (West Village):

The new bar, located on Kercheval Avenue inside a rehabbed house, opened last week. They offer a rotating menu that will feature drinks from around the world will be available monthly.

Happy hour is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with complimentary popcorn.

Lucki's Cheesecake (Woodbridge/Midtown):

Adding to the growing business district on Trumbull, Detroit-based Lucki's Cheesecake has opened a new location.

The cheesecake shop sells some amazing cakes with a huge range of flavors.

