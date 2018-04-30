7 new restaurants to debut at Detroit's Greektown this May

DETROIT - A slew of new food options are coming to Detroit's Greektown Casino-Hotel in May after a big renovation.

On May 1, Greektown Casino-Hotel will unveil its new food hall, Monroe Market, and ramen noodle bar and restaurant, Noodle Art.

“We are pleased to introduce our new dining offerings to the city of Detroit,” said Jason Gregorec, chief executive officer, Greektown Casino-Hotel. “Together, Monroe Market and Noodle Art will be a vibrant destination where guests will be encouraged to explore diverse flavors and chef-driven cuisine for a truly transformative culinary experience. With options ranging from authentic Japanese ramen to American classics, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”

The casino completed a $15 million renovation to transform the former Market District into Monroe Market and Noodle Art. Located on the main casino floor, the new eateries will be open daily.

Here are the new restaurants opening on May 1:

Six of the new eateries will be in the Monroe Market. Spanning 11,000 square feet, the food hall features six fast-casual eateries situated around a contemporary dining area complete with eclectic décor, communal seating, custom vinyl murals, and a 280-square-foot living wall.

The six eateries situated within Monroe Market include:

American Burger Bar

American Burger Bar will grill up juicy burgers, Detroit-style coney dogs, and vegan-friendly Impossible burgers. This burger joint will also offer all-day breakfast sandwiches made with all-natural eggs and served on a glazed donut or warm brioche bun. American Burger Bar is also located at JACK Thistledown Racino.

Basil Leaf

Basil Leaf is a rustic Italian eatery focused on made-to-order Neapolitan pizzas that combine international flavors with local ingredients. Each hand-tossed, thin-crust pizza will be baked and ready in under three minutes using a 7,000-pound, 900-degree stone oven. Additional menu items will include a variety of salads and hot sandwiches. Basil Leaf is also located at JACK Cincinnati Casino.

Josephine Bakery

Josephine Bakery is a charming bake shop named after a team member who has worked at the casino for 17 years and embodies the progressive spirit of Detroit. This artisanal bakery will feature an assortment of tasty treats including croissants, macaroons, and pies in addition to freshly-churned Italian gelato, specialty coffee beverages made from Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company beans, and grab-and-go sandwiches and salads.

Pit Boss

Housed in a sleek Airstream-style trailer, Pit Boss will offer classic barbecue favorites including pulled pork, chicken, brisket, ribs, and polish sausage, which will all be served with a pickle and slice of white bread. The uniquely-designed barbecue joint will also dish up flavorful sides including creamy coleslaw, potato salad, sweet cornbread muffins, and burnt end pit beans.

Southern Fry

Southern Fry is where Detroit meets the South. This comfort food spot will specialize in mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken and serve up soul food favorites such as collard greens, baked mac and cheese, biscuits with honey, and delicious sweet potato pie for desert.

Tia Loca

Tia Loca, which translates to crazy aunt, will offer authentic Mexican street fare. Guests will be able to customize tacos, burritos, salads, and bowls or choose from one of the signature dishes, including carnitas tacos, fajita chicken salad and a spicy hellfire burrito. Tia Loca will also have plenty of sides such as house-fried chips, five fresh varieties of salsa that range from mild to spicy, cilantro lime white rice, brown rice, black beans and pinto beans.

Located next to the Monroe Market will be Noodle Art, traditional Japanese ramen with a Detroit twist.

The restaurant will offer pork-, chicken- and soy-based broths that are made in-house, a process which can take up to three days. In addition to ramen, Noodle Art will serve Japanese fried chicken, hand-made pork dumplings, tuna sashimi and other rice and noodle bowls.

Noodle Art to open in May. (WDIV)

The casino will also be unveiling a new bar later this summer.

