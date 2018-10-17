7 places to celebrate National Pasta Day in Metro Detroit

If you can't make it to Italy today, you're probably looking for somewhere local to celebrate National Pasta Day.

Luckily for you, Metro Detroit has some great options for pasta if you're looking to carb load on a Wednesday night.

Here are 7 options to help you celebrate National Pasta Day on Oct. 17:

Bacco Ristorante - Southfield

A modern approach to Italian dining with a rich history. Luciano del Signore's flagship restaurant has been named "Restaurant of the Year" by both Hour and the Detroit Free Press.

The wine list is amazing. Pair it with your pasta and have a night!

Pop's For Italian - Ferndale

This Italian spot offers traditional dishes in an upscale, chic setting. While they serve pizza and other Italian dishes, the pasta is what reviewers rave most about.

It's also a great spot for drinks in Ferndale - if you just want a glass of wine.

Luciano's Italian Restaurant - Clinton Township

This place is known to be great for groups. So bring the whole family.

Here's one reviewer's take: "I love Italian food, and I have been searching for an authentic restaurant forever. This place hits everything right on the nose. 5 star customer service, 5 star wine, 5 star food, 5 star environment all at a great price point."

They also offer live music on weekends - so that's cool, too.

Da Francesco's - Shelby Township

This family restaurant is a hit with the locals, thanks to the great food, service and outdoor space.

Here's a review from Andrea McQueen: "My family has frequented this restaurant for years. There is truly not a single “bad” option on the menu. My go to favorite is the gnocchi with meat sauce or the veal Parmesan. You can not go here with out getting a cannoli! Their cannolis are truly the some of the best around!"

It's not Italy, but it's as close to authentic Italian food as you're likely to find in Metro Detroit.

Roman Village Cucina Italiana - Dearborn

This old-school Italian joint will have you asking for more pasta, please!

The portions are big, the prices are solid and the food is amazing. The bread alone is worth the visit.

It's been around since the 1960s for a reason.

Due Venti - Clawson

This Northern Italian spot is known for food experience. It's a go-to for special occasions, like National Pasta Day.

Here's a review from Matt Cook: "That was a perfect meal. The service at this restaurant is unparalleled to any that I have experienced in the area. The food was all perfectly cooked. I had zero complaints about my experience here. Get the cauliflower fritters as an appetizer, you will not be disappointed!"

This place has high marks on service, class and professionalism.

Giovanni's - Detroit

This is one of the more upscale Italian spots in the area, but at least Frank Sinatra ate there!

This mom-and-son restaurant is famous for it's authentic Italian dishes and handmade pastas. Perfect for a date night.

Here's a review from Dee: "Service was impeccable, food was amazing and the atmosphere was tempered to perfection! Great first experience- will definitely be back."

We hope this list is helpful in finding a spot to celebrate National Pasta Day. There are many others that could have made our list, but we can't list them all here!

