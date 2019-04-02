Atwater Brewery beers return to Detroit Tigers games for 22nd season

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers fans can enjoy Michigan craft beer at games this season thanks to a longstanding partnership with Atwater Brewery.

The brewery's beer has been served at games since when the team was still playing at Tigers Stadium in 1997.

Several of Atwater's brews, including Dirty Blond and Better Life Choices, will be available in 16-ounce cans and on draft.

It will be available at the Atwater beer stand, the Michigan craft beer bar, at the grab and go, on the in-seat menus, as well as at the Long Bar, the Corner Tap Room and the Tiger Den and Club

“We always say we want to bring our distinctively Detroit flavors everywhere, and we do, but where better to start than at our hometown ballpark?” said Atwater owner Mark Rieth. “We brew Detroit pride into every beer we produce and that includes Tigers pride, too. Call us homers if you will, but we’re all about Detroit and proud of it.”

