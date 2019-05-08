Bell's Brewery releasing series of beers inspired by Walt Whitman's ‘Leaves of Grass' poetry book

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Walt Whitman poetry inspired a new series of beers from Michigan-based Bell's Brewery.

The first brew from the Leaves of Grass series, a German-inspired American IPA called Song of Myself, is set to debut in May.

Bell's coordinated the first release to coincide with the author's 200th birthday.

The brewery said it will release a beer from the series every two months. The last beer will be released in May 2020.

Each beer will be named a poem from Whitman's "Leaves of Grass," which was originally published in 1855. The beer's recipes will complement the season they debut, the brewery said.

“Over the years, we’ve drawn inspiration from a variety of different sources from music to literature to the Great Lakes,” said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery. “This series is just the latest example of how the arts have inspired us to create new and innovative recipes.”

Leaves of Grass release calendar:

May 2019: Song of Myself – German-Inspired American IPA (6.5% ABV)

July 2019: The Prairie-Grass Dividing – Gose-Style Ale Brewed with Plum, Salt & Coriander (4.5% ABV)

September 2019: Oh Captain! My Captain! – TBA

November 2019: To a Locomotive in Winter – TBA

January 2020: Song of the Open Road – TBA

March 2020: Salut Au Monde! – TBA

May 2020: Spontaneous Me – TBA

