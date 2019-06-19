Bell's Brewery's Two Hearted Ale named best beer in US for 3rd year in row

COMSTOCK, Mich. - Bell's Brewery's Two Hearted Ale claimed the title of best beer in the United States for the third consecutive year.
Each year, Zymurgy magazine asks members of the American Homebrewers Association to share a list of their favorite beers to determine the best breweries, beers, portfolio and import in the United States.
Bell's Hopslam also made the list. It moved from the fourth favorite last year to the seventh favorite this year.
Other Michigan-made brews that were named favorites include four from Grand Rapids' Founders Brewing Co. -- Kentucky Breakfast Stout, Canadian Breakfast Stout, All Day IPA and Breakfast Stout -- and New Holland Brewing Co.'s Dragon's Milk.
Bell's Brewery also received the title of top brewery. Founders came in second place.
Best beers
1. Bell’s Two Hearted Ale
2. Russian River Pliny the Elder
3. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
4. Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout
5. The Alchemist Heady Topper
6. Founders Canadian Breakfast Stout
T7. Founders All Day IPA
T7. Bell’s Hopslam
T9. Founders Breakfast Stout
T9. WeldWerks Juicy Bits
11. Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
T12. Tree House Julius
T12. Three Floyds Zombie Dust
14. Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro
15. Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
T16. Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale
T16. New Holland Dragon’s Milk
T18. Lawson’s Finest Liquids Sip of Sunshine
T18. Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale
20. Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout
T21. Allagash White
T21. The Alchemist Focal Banger
23. North Coast Old Rasputin
T24. Odell IPA
T24. Russian River Blind Pig I.P.A.
