Bell's Brewery's Two Hearted Ale named best beer in US for 3rd year in row

Bell's Brewery's Two Hearted Ale was named the top beer in the United States. (facebook.com/bellsbeer)

COMSTOCK, Mich. - Bell's Brewery's Two Hearted Ale claimed the title of best beer in the United States for the third consecutive year.

Each year, Zymurgy magazine asks members of the American Homebrewers Association to share a list of their favorite beers to determine the best breweries, beers, portfolio and import in the United States.

Bell's Hopslam also made the list. It moved from the fourth favorite last year to the seventh favorite this year.

Other Michigan-made brews that were named favorites include four from Grand Rapids' Founders Brewing Co. -- Kentucky Breakfast Stout, Canadian Breakfast Stout, All Day IPA and Breakfast Stout -- and New Holland Brewing Co.'s Dragon's Milk.

Bell's Brewery also received the title of top brewery. Founders came in second place.

Best beers

1. Bell’s Two Hearted Ale

2. Russian River Pliny the Elder

3. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

4. Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout

5. The Alchemist Heady Topper

6. Founders Canadian Breakfast Stout

T7. Founders All Day IPA

T7. Bell’s Hopslam

T9. Founders Breakfast Stout

T9. WeldWerks Juicy Bits

11. Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

T12. Tree House Julius

T12. Three Floyds Zombie Dust

14. Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

15. Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

T16. Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale

T16. New Holland Dragon’s Milk

T18. Lawson’s Finest Liquids Sip of Sunshine

T18. Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale

20. Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout

T21. Allagash White

T21. The Alchemist Focal Banger

23. North Coast Old Rasputin

T24. Odell IPA

T24. Russian River Blind Pig I.P.A.

