Bell's hosting 'Reach for the Sun Oberon Beer Dinner' in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. - If you're in the mood for some mid-week beer tasting, head over to 2FOG's Pub in Howell on Tuesday.

That's where Bell's Brewery is hosting the "Reach for the Sun Oberon Beer Dinner."

Ticket's are $40.

From Bell's:

"With a prohibition era feel, 2FOG's Pub is a destination location with a distinctive speakeasy-type atmosphere. The food, the drinks and the atmosphere are all fantastic -- and they're pairing their food with Bell's Beer! Come sit with us for a five course Oberon beer dinner. Tickets are $40 -- a price that makes this dinner impossible to miss."

Featured beers include:

Hopsoulution Ale

Kalamazoo Stout

Lager of the Lakes

Mango Habanero Oberon Ale

Oberon

