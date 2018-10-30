Best places to eat in Detroit right now, according to Bon Appétit

Detroit's food scene is constantly growing. It seems a new restaurant opens up every weekend.

With the expanding food options, a huge question emerges: where should you eat?

Lucky for you, Bon Appétit magazine published a feature on where you should be eating in Detroit right now. The list includes Detroit and some surrounding areas.

Here are some highlights from the list, which includes several restaurants, bakeries and bars.

Standby - Downtown Detroit

Enter through an alley for this boozehound’s cocktail bar, where Joe Robinson, co-owner and bartender of Standby, turns sherbets, house bitters, tonics, and a wide variety of labels into 42 winning combos. The up-tempo bar food menu is plenty good, and the banquettes are comfy, but this a place to sit at the bar and drink. The staff is pro but also welcoming and nonjudgy, as evidenced by the diversity of customers sidling up. Farther down the alley, Robinson has a slushie bar called The Skip.

Yemen Cafe - Hamtramck

The town of Hamtramck is said to be home to Michigan’s most diverse population and its best immigrant-made food. Yemeni food is the star, and of the four Yemeni restaurants here, Yemen Cafe is the best. Order the lamb fahsah, a lava-hot pot of bone-in lamb, onions, and peppers topped with whipped fenugreek and served with flatbread.

Folk - Corktown

While only a few months old, Folk seems once and always Detroit. Kiki Louya and Rohani Foulkes, who also own The Farmer’s Hand (the boutique-but-down-home greengrocer next door), anchor a building filled with women-owned businesses and are across the street from chef Kate Williams’ smash-hit Lady of the House. They’ve created 24 seats of communal warmth in a bright, airy space. And they’ve found an enthusiastic audience for an L.A.-feel brunch—bowls with hummus and greens, cold soba, toast with pimiento cheese—in Rust Belt portions.

Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips - Detroit Brightmoor

Scotty Simpson's is a faith builder for a fish-and-chips skeptic. The interior design is...if your grandparents’ carpeted basement was a banquet room with a fryer in it. The owner, Harry Barber, has been frying fish here in Brightmoor for 50 years. He stands over the fryer in a way I’ve never seen a cook in a kitchen do. It’s as if he understands some deep mystery about the baskets and the oil—the roil. As a consequence, his cod, flown in daily, ends up being a flaky delicacy steamed inside a fried pastry. It is precision. The Charles Gabriel of Detroit fish.

