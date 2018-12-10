Best small town bar in Michigan, according to Thrillist

If you're looking for a small town bar in Michigan, here's the best one to visit, according to Thrillist.

Thrillist posted their list of the best small town bars in every state this week. In Michigan, you'll have to drive to nearly the northern most point of the state.

Fitzgerald's Restaurant - Eagle River (Population: 71)

Located deep enough in the northern region of the Upper Peninsula Keweenaw Peninsula -- a gorgeous, Lake Superior-engulfed place buried in snow for much of the year and perched so far north that even the most avid Michigan travelers might get a nosebleed -- the Fitz serves up great BBQ to go along with the requisite whitefish, but despite its designation as a restaurant, it might also be the best place to drink with a view of a Great Lake period.

That's thanks to the owner's obsession with Michigan's immaculate craft beer scene, with more than 100 local (and not-so-local) brews on offer, perfect for sipping with a view of the mighty lake. In addition to being one of Michigan's greatest undiscovered beer bars, they also have a deep love of whiskey, with 90+ bottles on offer and a staff loaded with knowledge about each.

And yeah, you can snowmobile there in the winter, but the real move here is to book a room at the adjoining Eagle River Inn and bask in the magnificent sunsets on a tiny slice of heaven, beer in hand and surrounded by travelers and locals whose only real worries are which beer to get next.

