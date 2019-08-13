Blake's Hard Cider announces 3 sugar-free Lite Ciders debuting ahead of fall

Blake's Hard Cider Co. announced three new Lite Ciders. (Photo: Blake's)

ARMADA, Mich. - Blake's Hard Cider Co. announced three new Lite Ciders on Tuesday.

The Michigan-based cider company said the boozy drinks will hit stores early next month.

The classic apple, mixed berry and mojito lime ciders each contain 100 calories, 4 grams of carbs and no sugar. They clock in at 5 percent ABV.

Samples of the new ciders will be available at the Michigan Cider Dayze Festival in Armada on Aug. 24 and 25.

Use the cider finder tool to locate stores that sell Blake's products.

