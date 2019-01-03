Blake's Hard Cider teams up with Detroit coffee company to raise funds for Great Lakes preservation

Great Blakes, a collaboration between Blake's Hard Cider Co. and Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co., will support an organization dedicated to the preservation of the Great Lakes. (Photo: Blake's Hard Cider)

ARMADA, Mich. - A new cider from Blake's Hard Cider Co. will raise funds to help preserve the Great Lakes.

Sales of Great Blakes, a coffee-infused cider, will support Freshwater Future, a nonprofit whose mission is "to ensure the healthy future of our waters in the Great Lakes region." It has provided grants worth nearly $3 million geared toward the preservation of rivers, lakes and wetlands.

The company said Detroit's Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. joined in on the efforts, donating all the coffee beans for the cider.

"Being that we are located in the Great Lakes State and believe that clean water should be easily accessible to everyone, choosing our next cause was an easy decision," Blake's director of marketing, Chelsea Iadipaolo, said. "When we learned of the great work Freshwater Future has been doing, especially 50 miles from our farm in Flint, we knew this is where we should focus our efforts.”

The cider is the third in Blake's Kinder Cider Series. Through the release of craft hard ciders, the company uses a portion of profits to support various organizations.

“This movement really started from the idea of taking a stand for causes that reflect our values as a company through our ciders; in one year, we’ve launched campaigns through the #KinderCiderSeries to raise money for the LGBTQ community, shelter animals and veterans around the country," Blake's found and co-owner, Andrew Blake, said.

The company's newest boozy cider is semi-sweet and made from apples grown in Michigan and Peruvian coffee beans.

It is available from Feb. 1 to April 1 at Kroger, Meijer and other locations. Check out where to find Great Blakes and other ciders from the craft cider maker here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.