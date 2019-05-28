Burger Bracket 2019: Best burger in Metro Detroit? We have a winner!

Who serves up the best burger in Metro Detroit?

Here at Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, we're always looking to answer the tough questions -- and what gets people fired up more than burgers?

It seems everyone has an opinion in the burger debate, especially in Metro Detroit. We have an impressive collection of burger options.

To help solve the great burger debate, we've launched the Burger Bracket. A 32-team (restaurant) tournament to find the best burger in Metro Detroit. We'll move through the rounds, just like March Madness (but burger madness).

The first round started on May 13 and the final round ended on Memorial Day. After more than 50,000 votes, we finally have a winner and the people's choice for best burger.

The final round brought a matchup of two heavy weights: Vinsetta Garage and Basement Burger Bar. Both defeated some big name burger competitors to make it all the way through to the final round. But only one could be crowned king of burgers.

The Winner

The winner: Vinsetta Garage defeated Basement Burger Bar by a 55-45 margin, with more than 26,000 votes in the final round.

Vinsetta has a big burger menu with several choices, but is best known for their house burger, the Vinsetta Burger, which includes: "The classic double, two 4 oz. Vinsetta blend patties cooked through, stacked with two slices of American cheese, L.T.O. (lettuce, tomato, onion), sliced dill pickles, Woodshop MI maple bacon, Vinsetta Burger Sauce."

Congrats to Vinsetta Garage and to every team in our Burger Bracket. And thanks to everyone for voting and having some burger fun with us.

So, how did we pick the teams?

The top-seeds were picked by our own burger aficionado, Jason Carr. He has tried every burger in the land and the No. 1 seeds are a reflection of his top picks. He also picked another handful of other teams in the bracket.

The rest of the bracket was determined by a mix of expert food blogs, like Eater Detroit, and our Facebook fan base. We asked for best burger recommendations on the Local 4 Facebook page and received nearly 2,000 suggestions.

