Burger Bracket 2019: Vote in Final Round for best burger in Metro Detroit

Who serves up the best burger in Metro Detroit? We're about to find out.

Here at Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, we're always looking to answer the tough questions -- and what gets people fired up more than burgers?

It seems everyone has an opinion in the burger debate, especially in Metro Detroit. We have an impressive collection of burger options.

To help solve the great burger debate, we've launched the Burger Bracket. A 32-team (restaurant) tournament to find the best burger in Metro Detroit. We'll move through the rounds, just like March Madness (but burger madness), with the champion being announced on May 28, National Hamburger Day.

The first round started on May 13. the second round ended on Sunday and the third round ended Tuesday night. The fourth round ended Thursday morning. And now -- we're onto the FINAL ROUND. Voting for the final round will end on Memorial Day.

Here's a look at the full bracket:

Vinsetta Garage and Basement Burger Bar defeated some impressive burger opponents, to make it all the way to the final round. Who will take the burger crown?

So, how did we pick the teams?

The top-seeds were picked by our own burger aficionado, Jason Carr. He has tried every burger in the land and the No. 1 seeds are a reflection of his top picks. He also picked another handful of other teams in the bracket.

The rest of the bracket was determined by a mix of expert food blogs, like Eater Detroit, and our Facebook fan base. We asked for best burger recommendations on the Local 4 Facebook page and received nearly 2,000 suggestions.

How are winners selected?

The entire Burger Bracket is based on fan voting. We'll open voting for every round and continue moving down the bracket.

The championship Burger Bracket match-up will take place over Memorial Day weekend and the winner will appear on Live in the D on May 28 to claim their place as king of burgers.

Burger Bracket: Vote in Final Round matchup:

No. 2 Vinsetta Garage vs. No. 4 Basement Burger Bar

