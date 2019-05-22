Burger Bracket 2019: Vote in Round 4 for best burger in Metro Detroit

Who serves up the best burger in Metro Detroit?

Here at Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, we're always looking to answer the tough questions -- and what gets people fired up more than burgers?

It seems everyone has an opinion in the burger debate, especially in Metro Detroit. We have an impressive collection of burger options.

To help solve the great burger debate, we've launched the Burger Bracket. A 32-team (restaurant) tournament to find the best burger in Metro Detroit. We'll move through the rounds, just like March Madness (but burger madness), with the champion being announced on May 28, National Hamburger Day.

The first round started on May 13. the second round ended on Sunday and the third round ended Tuesday night. Now we move to the fourth round. There were some BIG upsets in the first round.

Key third round highlights:

Our No. 1 overall seed Duffy's Den lost to Vinsetta Garage.

After some voting drama, Big League Brews edged our Tastyee's Burger as the only No. 8 seed in the final four round.

Green Dot Stables, a slider spot, beat Hunter House, another slider place.

Red Coat Tavern was KNOCKED OUT by Basement Burger Bar. Wow.

So, how did we pick the teams?

The top-seeds were picked by our own burger aficionado, Jason Carr. He has tried every burger in the land and the No. 1 seeds are a reflection of his top picks. He also picked another handful of other teams in the bracket.

The rest of the bracket was determined by a mix of expert food blogs, like Eater Detroit, and our Facebook fan base. We asked for best burger recommendations on the Local 4 Facebook page and received nearly 2,000 suggestions.

How are winners selected?

The entire Burger Bracket is based on fan voting. We'll open voting for every round and continue moving down the bracket.

The championship Burger Bracket match-up will take place over Memorial Day weekend and the winner will appear on Live in the D on May 28 to claim their place as king of burgers.

Burger Bracket: Vote in fourth round match-ups:

No. 2 Vinsetta Garage vs. No. 8 Big League Brews

No. 4 Green Dot Stables vs. No. 4 Basement Burger Bar

