Celebrate Michigan Craft Beer Month at a festival this July

DETROIT - A hot summer's day and a cold beer -- it just works.
And considering the Brewers Association ranks Michigan fourth for craft breweries in the U.S., there are plenty of places to get a cold, local brew during Michigan Craft Beer Month this July.
Plus, all of those breweries have a big impact on the state's economy, so that's worth celebrating.
July festivals with craft beer:
- Rockin The Hills Craft Beer Festival -- July 14
4-9 p.m.
Manitou Beach
This craft beer festival on Devils Lake at Irish Hills features more than 30 Michigan breweries.
Price: $25 presale, $30 at the door, $75 VIP
- SummerFest Music and Microbrews -- July 21
4-10 p.m.
Shadowland Pavilion Silver Beach County Park, St. Joseph
Hosted along Lake Michigan, the festival features local beer and food, as well as much from the Swift Brothers and Fool House.
Price: $15 (bring a chair or blanket for lawn seating), $5 for children 12 and under
*Tickets are $5 more at the door
- B.A.M. ’21: End of Prohibition Festival -- July 21
1-6 p.m.
Lake Erie Marshlands Museum
32481 W. Jefferson
Brownstown, MI 48173
The Beer, Autos & More festival celebrates the end of Prohibition with, you guessed it, beer, as well as vehicles from the Prohibition era.
Price: Free entry
- MI Brewers Guild 21st Annual Summer Beer Festival -- July 27-28
Riverside Park
2 East Cross Street
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Choose from more than 1,000 Michigan beers from about 150 breweries along the bank of the Huron River.
Click here for prices.
- Great Lakes Food, Art & Music Festival -- July 28-30
Campus Martius Park, Detroit
This three-day Downtown Detroit festival features music, food, art and, of course, local drinks.
Price: Free entry
