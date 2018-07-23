Chick-fil-A, Jolly Pumpkin among slew of new restaurants opening at Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT - A slew of new restaurants are opening inside the North Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Board, which manages Detroit Metropolitan and Willow Run airports, has awarded 10-year contracts to four concessionaires to operate 15 food and beverage concepts in the terminal. Construction will begin this fall.

“For the first time since the North Terminal opened in 2008, we’re completely refreshing our food and beverage program,” said Wayne County Airport Authority Interim CEO Chad Newton. “The concessionaires were selected after a rigorous evaluation process. All four have experience operating at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and exceeded our requirements for partnering with ACDBEs—Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. We’re confident they will deliver a world-class dining experience for our customers.”

The new line-up of dining options includes Jimmy Buffett’s airport restaurant, Air Margaritaville. It will be the first in the Midwest and only the second in the United States.

Restaurants opening at DTW include:

Air Margaritaville & Detroit Street Café featuring Zingerman’s Coffee

Atwater Brewery

MOD Pizza

Anita's Kitchen

Brioche Doree

Cantoro Italian Market Trattoria

Chick-fil-A/Pei Wei Asian Diner

Common Grace Coffee Company

Jolly Pumpkin Taphouse

Outback Steakhouse

Starbucks

McDonald's

National Coney Island

“Most of the North Terminal’s passengers are local residents or visitors to our area; they’re not connecting in Detroit to fly to other cities,” said Wayne County Airport Authority Concessions Director Greg Hatcher. “When they’re in our terminal, we believe passengers will enjoy seeing local brands they love and those that pique their interest.”

The first phase will begin with construction in the fall of 2018 and conclude with the opening of new concessions in the spring of 2019. The final phase is expected to wrap up by the spring of 2020.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.