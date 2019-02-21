Dearborn ranked among best US suburbs for food lovers

We already know Dearborn is one of the best food destinations in Michigan -- but the food gem is now getting some national attention.

Thrillist posted their list of the best suburbs for food lovers and Dearborn was the only Michigan city on the list.

Here's what Thrillist wrote about Dearborn:

With one of the largest Middle Eastern populations in the US, Detroit metro’s Dearborn was bound to have at least a few great places for shawarma, kebabs, and baked goods. But the fact of the matter is, it’s arguably the best place in the country for Middle Eastern food, period.

Legendary James Beard-approved banquet hall Al-Ameer is the go-to place for shawarma, stuffed lamb, and other classics, but it’s hardly the only game in a town that hosts New Yasmeen Bakery -- come for the fried kibbeh, stay for the cannoli -- and Yemeni destination Sheeba, plus the sprawling Dearborn Meat Market, which offers one-stop shopping for all things halal. But Dearborn pulls its weight beyond falafel, with classic, no-frills Miller's Bar offering one of the state’s best burgers, a solid Coney contribution in Joe’s Top Dog, Italian feasts at Giulo & Sons, and a pair of Latin American delights in M Cantina and Frida. And, just in case you’re wondering, yes, there’s a Buddy’s Pizza there, too.

In 2018, Eater named Dearborn's Al Ameer one of the best restaurants in America.

"Among Dearborn’s cache of Lebanese restaurants, this is the paragon. Kahlil Ammar and Zaki Hashem’s family business includes an in-house butcher facility, so the unrivaled stuffed lamb (and also lamb liver, a traditional breakfast dish) exhibits exceptional freshness," Eater wrote about Al Ameer.

