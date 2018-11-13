Dearborn restaurant named one of best in America by Eater

If you haven't been to this Dearborn eatery, you're missing out.

Eater published their annual list of the best restaurants in America. Only one Michigan spot made the list and it's a regular.

Al Ameer in Dearborn has gained national recognition over the years for having the best Middle Eastern cuisine around.

"Among Dearborn’s cache of Lebanese restaurants, this is the paragon. Kahlil Ammar and Zaki Hashem’s family business includes an in-house butcher facility, so the unrivaled stuffed lamb (and also lamb liver, a traditional breakfast dish) exhibits exceptional freshness," Eater wrote about Al Ameer.

Al Ameer first made the list in 2015 and now has a Dearborn Heights location.

