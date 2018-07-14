Detroit bagel shop named among best in America

Everyone loves a good bagel.

Thrillist released their list of the best bagel shops in America outside of New York. One Detroit shop made the list.

Detroit Institute of Bagels (Corktown)

Despite sounding like an online school for bagel makers, this family-run bagel shop started off in an apartment kitchen -- before business blew up, and they decided to turn a 19th-century Corktown building into Michigan's premiere bagel shop.

They boil their handmade bagels every day, and feature flavors varying from rosemary olive oil to jalapeño cheddar.

And -- despite being untraditional -- they have a selection of bagel-ready jams to schmear on your bagel of choice. It's a serious name, for a serious bagel joint.

