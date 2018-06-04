Detroit bakery listed among best in America

DETROIT - Craving something sweet? Here's a bakery you need to check out.
Thrillist recently published their list of the best bakeries in America and only one Michigan bakery made the list.
Sister Pie - Detroit
A pie is only as good as its crust. It’s an old adage that this West Village newcomer takes to heart, and the buttery, flaky crusts here are more than simply a vessel: They’re kind of the star. You could fill them with a bunch of old pennies and still have something delicious. Luckily, they don’t do that very weird thing.
They fill them with salted maple in one standout option on a roster that includes a transcendent honey lemon meringue, sweet beets, and whatever else comes to the chefs’ minds.
Grab some cookies, too -- the fennel-seed snickerdoodle is a beast -- and some meaty hand-pies, the ingredients for which are obsessively sourced from local farms.
Sister Pie opened in April 2015 in Detroit's West Village. They're open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday until there's no food left.
You can also find Sister Pie products around Detroit at these locations: Germack Coffee Roasting Company, Cairo Coffee, SocraTea, Ashe Supply Co, Shake Shack, The Farmers Hand, Brooklyn Street Local, Cafe 78, and Market Square.
