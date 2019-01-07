Detroit bakery named one of the best in America

One of Detroit most popular bakeries is getting some well deserved national attention.

Thrillist posted their list of the best bakeries in America and only one Michigan spot made the list.

Sister Pie - Detroit

"A pie is only as good as its crust. It’s an old adage that this West Village newcomer takes to heart, and the buttery, flaky crusts here are more than simply a vessel: They’re kind of the star. You could fill them with a bunch of old pennies and still have something delicious.

Luckily, they don’t do that very weird thing. They fill them with salted maple in one standout option on a roster that includes a transcendent honey lemon meringue, sweet beets, and whatever else comes to the chefs’ minds.

Grab some cookies, too -- the fennel-seed snickerdoodle is a beast -- and some meaty hand-pies, the ingredients for which are obsessively sourced from local farms."

More on Sister Pie here.



