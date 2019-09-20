Detroit bakery ranked among best new restaurants in America

One of Detroit's newest eateries is getting some national attention.

Bon Appétit released their list of the ten best new restaurants in America this week -- and a new Detroit gem made their list at No. 4.

Ochre Bakery, born out of Corktown's Astro Coffee, opened earlier this year in the Sawtooth building on Grand River Avenue. Here's a little bit of what Bon Appétit's Sarah Jampel wrote about the bakery:

"Maybe it's a sign of an excellent restaurant if you leave just a little frustrated, wondering why every offering—from the pastries to the sandwiches—is better than anything you could make at home. That's never been more true than at Ochre Bakery in Detroit, where we contemplated how the scrambled eggs were so expertly seasoned, how the beet dip was so refreshing (can beet dip be refreshing?!), and how the pistachio cake—which happens to be vegan—was plusher and moister than any non-vegan pistachio cake we'd tasted before."

Ochre is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 4884 Grand River Ave

Suite 1B.

"Built around a love of food -- and sharing it with the people around us -- our food is wholesome, simple, fresh and nourishing. The menu is inspired by the seasons and the bounty of our local farmers. We are most excited when we are able to showcase the hard work and beautiful produce of our local growing community," the website reads.

