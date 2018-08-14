Detroit bar named among best cocktail bars in America

DETROIT - A popular Detroit bar is getting some national attention (again).

Thrillist posted their list of the best cocktail bars in America. Only one Michigan bar made the list and it's right here in Detroit.

The Sugar House - Corktown

One of the many reasons Sugar House in the Motor City's rapidly hipsterfying Corktown continues to stay on our list year after year, might be the fact that the cocktail list is 21 pages long and includes a glossary.

But you’re likely not going to make it past page two, as that has its amazing seasonal cocktail list. But if you want classics, may we suggest pages six through nine (!), which offer up a veritable who’s who of just about any popular cocktail from any era.

Sugar House led the charge for cocktail bars in Detroit, but it remains the best because everything it does -- and given that Bible-thick menu, it does a lot -- extremely well and in a way that doesn't betray the city's roots.

Sugar House was also named one of the best bars in America by Esquire earlier this year. The bar was one of the first "craft cocktail" bars in Detroit. Since, several bars have offered similar drink menus.

Editor note: if you're intimidated by the drink menu at Sugar House, just throw some ingredients at the bartender -- they will find the best drink for you.

Sugar House opened in 2011, right next to Slows Bar BQ on Michigan Avenue.

