Detroit chicken wings spot named among best in America

DETROIT - A popular Detroit wings spot is getting some national attention.

Thrillist posted their list of the 21 best chicken wings in America and only one Michigan restaurant made the list.

Sweetwater Tavern - Detroit

A Bricktown institution housed in one of the Motor City’s oldest buildings (well, at least the original location is… they’ve got four now), Sweetwater ditches the practice of offering a bajillion different sauce options to specialize in only one, and it’s frequently heralded as Michigan’s best wing.

Using meat straight from the Eastern Market, each wing takes a 24 hour marinade bath before arriving at your table cooked to perfection: not too saucy, with spice, salt, and vinegar permeating every bite.

