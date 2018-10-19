Detroit chocolate shop named among best in America

DETROIT - A popular Detroit chocolate shop is getting some much-deserved national attention.

Eater released their list of the best chocolate shops in America this week and only one Michigan establishment made the list.

Bon Bon Bon - Detroit

Owner Alexandra Clark was a student of chocolate economics, so it’s safe to say she knows the business from top to bottom. At Bon Bon Bon, she flavors her bonbons with locally sourced ingredients, uses recyclable packaging (a rare commitment in the industry), and has a crew of internationally trained chocolatiers who call themselves the “Babes Babes Babes.”

They put out a massive variety of delightful, open-topped chocolates, including the He Loves Me Not, which is angel tears tea-infused dark chocolate ganache topped with flower petals.

The shop ships nationwide. 719 Griswold Street #100, Detroit, MI

Bon Bon Bon has previously been featured on Local 4's Live in the D.

