Detroit deli named among best sandwich shops in America

DETROIT - A popular Detroit deli is getting some national love.

Thrillist published their list of the 33 best sandwich shops in America this week and only one Michigan spot made the list.

Mudgie's Deli - Detroit (Corktown)

"Corktown is Michigan's best neighborhood for boozers, and Detroit's best sandwich shop adds to that designation with its built-in wine shop and 100+ beers. But even if all the place offered to drink was tap water, it'd still be a must-eat on any sandwich pilgrimage.

It takes but one bite of a Mudgie's Brooklyn sandwich -- named for the Detroit street… not everything's about you, New York -- loaded with roasted brisket, Sriracha beer cheese, and maple-glazed onions to crown the Corktown institution the king of Michigan sandwiches.

In a town known for coneys, Mudgie's has been going full artisan, roasting its own corned beef for its take on the traditional Reuben (onion bun > rye bread, though it has both) AND the fish for the not-so-at-all traditional Salmon Reuben.. And everything it doesn't make, it gets from local vendors. This is Detroit pride, sandwiched between buns."

Mudgie's is also known for their amazing "Lobster Week," which is July 22 - 27 this year.

