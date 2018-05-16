Detroit named one of America's most vegan-friendly cities

DETROIT - With a growing number of restaurants that feature animal-free options, Detroit is one of the top 10 most vegan-friendly cities, according to PETA.

Detroit placed sixth on a list of 10 cities that offer vegan fare across the country.

Detroit Vegan Soul's Soul Platter, which includes creamy mac 'n' "cheese," smoked collards, maple-glazed yams, black-eyed peas and a cornbread muffin, was highly regarded by PETA. The upcoming Chili Mustard Onions, which specializes in vegan Coney Island hot dogs; and Vegginini's Paradise Café, which serves vegan tortas and vegan chili cheese chicken sandwiches, were also mentioned, as well as the all-vegan delivery service Sprinly.

Detroit features a number of eateries with animal-free dishes. (WDIV)

"From the hearty Soul Platter at Detroit Vegan Soul to the Vegan Pastor Tacos at Rocky's Road Brew, the Motor City is going full speed ahead toward top-notch vegan dining," said Tracy Reiman, PETA executive vice president. "All the cities on PETA's list are responding to the booming demand for vegan fare with healthy and humane dishes that are as delicious as they are kind to animals."

Most vegan-friendly cities:

Los Angeles New York City San Francisco Minneapolis Portland, Oregon Detroit Cleveland Miami Omaha, Nebraska Kansas City, Missouri

