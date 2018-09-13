Detroit ramen spot named among best in America

DETROIT - A Detroit ramen restaurant is getting some national attention.

Thrillist posted a list of the best ramen spots in America. Only one Michigan location made the list.

Johnny Noodle King - Detroit/Corktown

Ramen has officially hit Detroit, and much of the credit for the city's new(ish)found love for noodles falls on Johnny Noodle King, which took a gamble on hungry Detroiters' willingness to jump headlong into their steaming bowls of broth, coming out swinging with both old-school and new-school options.

They do the typical shoyu and miso, but also lesser-known variants like the seafood-filled champon, and off-the-wall bowls like the pickled tomatillo Southwest and tomato broth minestrone.

Bonus points for the tableside torched mackerel and bacon fried rice and the confit duck yakisoba, two ultra-chefly takes on classics that toy with convention while embracing it.

