Detroit restaurant named among best breakfast spots in America

DETROIT - A trendy Detroit brunch and breakfast spot has been named one of the best in the country.

Thrillist published their list of the best breakfast restaurants in America this week, and only one Michigan location made the list.

FOLK Detroit - Corktown

Here's what they wrote about FOLK: When Folk Detroit opened its doors in the city’s Corktown earlier this year, founders Kiki Louya and Rohani Foulkes were already riding a high note with their first project, the Farmer’s Hand. The tiny market and cafe made its mark the year prior for the partners’ focus on providing its Michigan-centric vendors with fair compensation. With Folk, situated a couple of doors away, equitable workspace philosophy is expanded upon. That the breakfast and lunch menu of farm-fresh ingredients is delightful just takes it to another level. Diners can indulge on an array of bread items from famed Zingerman’s bakery like avocado toast with beet hummus or toasted benne seed and pea shoots on a choice of seeded wheat or sourdough. For a blast of protein, the savory and filling Tigress Aussie Meat Pie with steak, bacon, white cheddar, and thyme comes baked in a flaky pastry. On the other side of the spectrum, the Folk Bowl is loaded with a lush assortment of locally-sourced kale, roasted fennel, berbere spiced carrots, and vegan cashew dressing. For good measure, try the turmeric-infused steamed milk and a slice of seasonally-sourced pie from the city’s iconic Sister Pie, one of the best bakeries in the entire country.

