Detroit Restaurant Week 2019: Here's the list of participating restaurants

DETROIT - More than 25 restaurants will participate in Detroit Restaurant Week this year, which kicks off in late February.
This year’s event will feature specially-priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29 per person, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity for all restaurants.
Some of the newly added restaurants, including Lumen Detroit, The Peterboro, Empire Kitchen & Cocktails and The Grille Room at the Detroit Club will join returning favorites, such as Roast, Cliff Bell’s, Grey Ghost Detroit, La Dolce Vita, Central Kitchen + Bar and many more for three-course dinners for $39 per person.
This year’s event will also feature newly added restaurants offering $29 menu options, including La Noria Bistro in Southwest Detroit, Common Pub in Midtown and Gather in Eastern Market. Other dining destinations offering $29 menu options include: La Feria in Midtown, The Block in Midtown, and LaLanterna in Capitol Park.
When: Friday, February 22 through Sunday, March 3
Here's the full list of restaurants:
- 24Grille - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
- Andiamo Italia Riverfront - GM Renaissance Center
- Central Kitchen + Bar - Downtown
- Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails - Park Shelton Building
- Cliff Bell’s - Downtown
- Common Pub - Midtown
- Cuisine Restaurant - New Center
- Downtown Louie’s Lounge - Downtown
- El Barzón Restaurante - Southwest Detroit
- Empire Kitchen & Cocktails - Brush Park
- Gather – Eastern Market
- Grey Ghost Detroit - Midtown
- La Dolce Vita - Palmer Park District
- La Feria Spanish Tapas - Midtown
- La Noria Bistro - Southwest Detroit
- LaLanterna - Capitol Park
- Lumen Detroit - Downtown
- Maru Sushi & Grill - Federal Building
- Red Dunn Kitchen – Trumbull & Porter Hotel
- SavannahBlue - Downtown
- Roast - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
- The Block - Midtown
- The Grille Room at The Detroit Club - Downtown
- The Peterboro - Midtown
- The Rattlesnake Club - Stroh River Place
- Traffic Jam & Snug - Midtown
