Michigan Eats

Detroit Restaurant Week 2019: Here's the list of participating restaurants

Event week kicks off Feb. 22

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - More than 25 restaurants will participate in Detroit Restaurant Week this year, which kicks off in late February.

This year’s event will feature specially-priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29 per person, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity for all restaurants. 

Some of the newly added restaurants, including Lumen Detroit, The Peterboro, Empire Kitchen & Cocktails and The Grille Room at the Detroit Club will join returning favorites, such as Roast, Cliff Bell’s, Grey Ghost Detroit, La Dolce Vita, Central Kitchen + Bar and many more for three-course dinners for $39 per person. 

This year’s event will also feature newly added restaurants offering $29 menu options, including La Noria Bistro in Southwest Detroit, Common Pub in Midtown and Gather in Eastern Market. Other dining destinations offering $29 menu options include: La Feria in Midtown, The Block in Midtown, and LaLanterna in Capitol Park. 

When: Friday, February 22 through Sunday, March 3

Here's the full list of restaurants:

  • 24Grille - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
  • Andiamo Italia Riverfront - GM Renaissance Center
  • Central Kitchen + Bar - Downtown
  • Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails - Park Shelton Building
  • Cliff Bell’s - Downtown
  • Common Pub - Midtown
  • Cuisine Restaurant - New Center
  • Downtown Louie’s Lounge - Downtown
  • El Barzón Restaurante - Southwest Detroit
  • Empire Kitchen & Cocktails - Brush Park
  • Gather – Eastern Market
  • Grey Ghost Detroit - Midtown
  • La Dolce Vita - Palmer Park District
  • La Feria Spanish Tapas - Midtown
  • La Noria Bistro - Southwest Detroit
  • LaLanterna - Capitol Park
  • Lumen Detroit - Downtown
  • Maru Sushi & Grill - Federal Building
  • Red Dunn Kitchen – Trumbull & Porter Hotel
  • SavannahBlue - Downtown
  • Roast - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
  • The Block - Midtown
  • The Grille Room at The Detroit Club - Downtown
  • The Peterboro - Midtown
  • The Rattlesnake Club - Stroh River Place
  • Traffic Jam & Snug - Midtown
     

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.