Detroit Restaurant Week 2019: Here's the list of participating restaurants

DETROIT - More than 25 restaurants will participate in Detroit Restaurant Week this year, which kicks off in late February.

This year’s event will feature specially-priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29 per person, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity for all restaurants.

Some of the newly added restaurants, including Lumen Detroit, The Peterboro, Empire Kitchen & Cocktails and The Grille Room at the Detroit Club will join returning favorites, such as Roast, Cliff Bell’s, Grey Ghost Detroit, La Dolce Vita, Central Kitchen + Bar and many more for three-course dinners for $39 per person.

This year’s event will also feature newly added restaurants offering $29 menu options, including La Noria Bistro in Southwest Detroit, Common Pub in Midtown and Gather in Eastern Market. Other dining destinations offering $29 menu options include: La Feria in Midtown, The Block in Midtown, and LaLanterna in Capitol Park.

When: Friday, February 22 through Sunday, March 3

Here's the full list of restaurants:

24Grille - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

Andiamo Italia Riverfront - GM Renaissance Center

Central Kitchen + Bar - Downtown

Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails - Park Shelton Building

Cliff Bell’s - Downtown

Common Pub - Midtown

Cuisine Restaurant - New Center

Downtown Louie’s Lounge - Downtown

El Barzón Restaurante - Southwest Detroit

Empire Kitchen & Cocktails - Brush Park

Gather – Eastern Market

Grey Ghost Detroit - Midtown

La Dolce Vita - Palmer Park District

La Feria Spanish Tapas - Midtown

La Noria Bistro - Southwest Detroit

LaLanterna - Capitol Park

Lumen Detroit - Downtown

Maru Sushi & Grill - Federal Building

Red Dunn Kitchen – Trumbull & Porter Hotel

SavannahBlue - Downtown

Roast - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

The Block - Midtown

The Grille Room at The Detroit Club - Downtown

The Peterboro - Midtown

The Rattlesnake Club - Stroh River Place

Traffic Jam & Snug - Midtown



