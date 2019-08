Atwater Brewery is joining the hard seltzer craze. (Photo: Atwater)

DETROIT - Atwater announced a new venture for the Detroit-based craft brewery: hard seltzer.

The brewing company is set to release its own hard seltzers amid the White Claw craze.

The alcoholic sparkling waters will make their debut Thursday at the Detroit Tap House at 237 Joseph Campau St. at 5 p.m.

