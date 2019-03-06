Detroit-style pizzeria plans to open in Corktown this fall

A Pittsburgh-based Detroit-style pizzeria is coming to Corktown.

Michigan&Trumbull plans to open in Corktown this fall on West Elizabeth Street between Trumbull Avenue and 8th Street. It'll be at 1441 West Elizabeth Street.

The founders are originally from Detroit and opened up a Detroit-style pizzeria in Pittsburgh, naming it as a tribute to their hometown.

"A project that started because we couldn't find pizza reminiscent of Detroit, evolved into a passion for perfecting a dough, and perhaps improving upon, this Detroit standard. The result is a pizza that is light and airy, yet has a crispy and caramelized crust, cooked in the same re-purposed, blue steel pans, from the assembly lines of the old auto plants."

The pizzeria offers a wide array of Detroit-style pizza choices, with Detroit-inspired names, including the St. Aubin Sausage, Packard Pepperoni, Woodward Ave White and Bagley Chorizo.

They plan to open by September 2019.

Check out a great write up on the restaurant from Eater Detroit here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.