Detroit's ChickP adds chicken shawarma sandwiches, bowls to menu

ChickP, a sandwich shop in Downtown Detroit, has expanded its menu just in time for spring.

ChickP, located on Clifford Street near Washington Boulevard, near Comerica Park, announced the addition of chicken shawarma sandwiches and bowls to the menu.

The restaurant first opened last summer as a falafel sandwich spot with a bunch of healthy lunch bowl options.

"We felt like the Downtown Detroit area needed more casual, quick and healthy food options," said owner and operator Justin Maddox. "We're hoping to bring a new flavor to the Mediterranean scene in the city."

You can find out more by checking out their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.