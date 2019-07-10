Eater names Detroit restaurant among best new spots in America

A popular Detroit butcher shop and restaurant has been named one of the best new places in America.

Eater released their list of the 16 best new restaurants in America in 2019, with one Detroit restaurant making the list.

Marrow - Detroit - West Village

Here's what Eater's Brenna Houck wrote about Marrow:

While diners are more accustomed to whole-animal butchery and offal now, there are still relatively few cities where a butcher can generate enough business to sustain itself. Marrow stands firmly between these dueling forces, at once embracing the opportunity to offer residents of Detroit’s West Village a place to buy impeccably sourced meat and also recognizing that not every customer wants to cook it themselves.

Beneath red-and-white vintage posters hawking bologna and steak, Marrow’s dinner tables beckon guests to commune over plates of seared corned-beef tongue, bowls of crunchy pork skin “popcorn,” and glutinous rice dumplings stuffed with juicy ground beef and topped with slivered radishes and either whitefish or salmon roe. Each meal nimbly challenges notions of what butcher-style fare can be by largely ignoring steak in favor of tart jars of pickled shrimp and yakitori skewers.

Owner Ping Ho and chef Sarah Welch are committed to establishing a more sustainable work environment for kitchen staff that includes competitive salaries with access to health insurance, paid vacation, and maternity leave. Consider it of a piece with their mission of transparency: At Marrow, you can learn the provenance of the pork on your plate while also appreciating that the person who cooked it for you makes a living wage. Diners of today are more invested than ever in animal welfare and local farms — it’s a pleasure to support a business that extends the same concern to its people. | MarrowDetroit.com

Marrow's butcher shop is open Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dinner service is Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. They also offer brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.