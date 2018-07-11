Ferndale's Axle Brewing Co. taps barrel-aged double oatmeal stout, Forward Observer, this weekend

FERNDALE, Mich. - The newest addition to Axle Brewing Co.'s Livernois Barrel Project arrives Saturday.

Forward Observer, a 10.8 percent double oatmeal stout, is a dark brown brew with a flavor blend of roasted malts, fig, caramel, vanilla and slight sherry with subtle notes of oak and chocolate.

The beer is the second brew in the barrel-aged series. Wolf Tone, an imperial stout, was released in February.

“We were blown away by the enthusiasm from the craft beer community for our first Livernois

Barrel Project release earlier this year and can’t wait to hear what people think of our second

effort. We named this one as a tribute to our brewer Adam’s personal journey and for everyone

striving for something special on the horizon,” said Dan Riley, Axle founder and president.

Forward Observer will be tapped at 2 p.m. Saturday at 567 Livernois Road in Ferndale. A limited number of 500-milliliter bottles are available. Customers are limited to one 12-bottle case.

