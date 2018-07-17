Ferndale's Om Cafe says it's closing after more than 3 decades

One of Ferndale's best-known vegan restaurants is closing its doors after more than three decades in business.

Om Cafe has been open since 1985 on Woodward Avenue.

The restaurant posted this message on their Facebook page:

After many years of tireless dedication, it’s with a heavy heart that I inform you that OM Cafe will be closing its doors.

I wish to communicate that this was an extremely hard decision, one that I delayed for as long as I could. I love OM Cafe and everything it represents to the vegetarian community, and am so thankful I got to experience so many wonderful things because of it. Mournfully, it just doesn’t make sense financially for us to keep it open any longer.

I could write pages and pages about everything I’ve learned, experienced and treasured throughout the years, but no words can give it justice. The OM was a gem, one of a kind, and irreplaceable to many.

In future days, we plan to be open for about 2 more weeks. We will be featuring a different rotating menu possibly daily, as we cook our hearts out and give you everything we can. Please be patient with us as we do our best, as we have done all these years to give you the excellence you deserve. We will keep you updated as more develops.

I love you all more than I can express. Please remember the OM in your hearts as I and my staff cherish it in ours.

