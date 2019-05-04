Food Network names Detroit tiki bar as one of best in America

DETROIT - A tiki bar that serves up tropical cocktails in the Motor City is one of the best in the country, according to the Food Network.

The Mutiny Bar, an island-themed oasis in Southwest Detroit, landed a spot on the network's "The Best Tiki Bars in America" list.

Here's what the Food Network had to say about Mutiny Bar:

"The Motor City’s only tiki bar, Mutiny Bar serves serious island vibes and a heavy dose of rum. The spot is a bring-your-own-food joint, which you’ll want in order to better soak up classics like the Painkiller made with rum, coconut, lime, orange and pineapple. Expect all the beloved tiki theatrics – kitschy mugs, flaming drinks and colorful twisty straws."

