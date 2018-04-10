Food & Wine Restaurants of the Year 2018: Ferndale seafood spot makes list

A growing seafood restaurant in Ferndale, Michigan has been named one of the best restaurants of 2018 by Food & Wine Magazine.

Voyager, a seafood restaurant near 9 Mile Road and Hilton Road in Ferndale, was named among the top 10 restaurants in America by the magazine this year.

Here's some of what the magazine wrote about Voyager:

Voyager breaks the mold of your classic oyster bar (the usual shucked suspects; a musty imperial vibe) and looks good doing it. Restaurateur Eli Boyer built the place on his own terms, in a way that felt right for his hometown. A color-blocked, airy interior makes it the ultimate hangout, and Tootla and Jackson’s menu makes it a compelling destination.

Voyager posted the news to their Facebook page, writing:

The fish is out of the frying pan! Your neighborhood seafood shack & oyster bar is one of Food & Wine Magazine's RESTAURANTS of the YEAR. If you've ever stepped foot in our 39-seat shoebox, you share in this award. We're humbled. We're honored. We're excited to show you what's next! #ridethewave

Eli Boyer, who helped to open Detroit's Gold Cash Gold, opened Voyager with co-chefs Jennifer Jacks & Justin Tootla in 2017. More on their story here.

