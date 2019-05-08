Founders Brewing Co. introduces IPA featuring 4 kinds of American hops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Founders Brewing Co.'s seventh release in the Taproom Mothership Series features four kinds of American hops.

Mucho Lupu hits both of Founders' taprooms in June.

The IPA, made with Mosaic, Azacca, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, is dry hopped with traditional hop pellets and cryo powder. The brewery described the beer as flavorful, aromatic and smooth.

Mucho Lupu will be about 6.5 ABV.

The brew will be on tap at the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms June 7. It will also be sold in six-packs for $10.

Other Mothership Series releases include Red’s Rye IPA, Sleeper Cell, MF Donkey Stout, Panther Cub and Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout and Cerise.

