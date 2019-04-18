Founders Brewing Co. releasing margarita-inspired, tequila barrel-aged Más Agave beer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Founders Brewing Co.'s newest brew takes margaritas to another level.

The tequila barrel-aged Más Agave, an imperial gose brewed with agave, lime and sea salt, will be released early next month.

The brewery said the beer's bottle will feature artwork that was inspired by Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday held in the fall that honors those who have died, and the altars prepared for the holiday.

Marigolds are used to attract the spirits, and the favorite things of the deceased can be found at the altar. The bottle also has a monarch butterfly on it, representing the travel ancestors make to reach their loved ones for Day of the Dead.

Más Agave will be on draft at Founder's Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms beginning May 3. It will be available in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles and 750 mL bottles in early May.

