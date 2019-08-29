Founders Brewing Co. says this year will be last time it brews CBS

Founders Brewing Co. will no longer brew Canadian Breakfast Stout after 2019. (Photo: Founders)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Founders Brewing Co.'s Canadian Breakfast Stout will no longer be available after this year, the Michigan-based brewery announced Wednesday.

"This will be the last year I plan on making CBS, so get it while you can," said brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki.

The imperial coffee chocolate stout that is aged in maple bourbon barrels was named one of the best beers in America this year.

The 11.3 percent ABV beer will return for the final time Nov. 1. It will be available in 12-ounce and 750-milliliter bottles.

