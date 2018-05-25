Founders Brewing Co.'s newest beer, Barrel Runner, aged in rum barrels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Founders Brewing Co.'s newest brew, Barrel Runner, gets its taste from aging in rum barrels.

The fourth installment in the 2018 Barrel-Aged Series is the first rum barrel-aged beer to be packaged by the brewery.

The 11.1 percent ABV ale is touted as a sweet and hoppy tropical beer, just in time for summer.

“I drink tiki cocktails probably more than I should and looked to them for inspiration when creating Barrel Runner,” said brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “You get a lot of bright, tropical character from the abundance of Mosaic hops plus a nice kick of oak and rum from the barrels. Add a tiny umbrella and you got yourself a beer perfect for enjoying poolside.”

Barrel Runner will be available in four-packs of 12 ounce bottles and 750-milliliter bottles from June to August. It can be found at the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms beginning June 22.

The brew is preceded by Dankwood, Backwoods Bastard and KBS in the series.

