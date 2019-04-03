Founders Brewing's Cerise Michigan cherry ale returning for first time since 2012

Founders Brewing Co.'s Cerise beer returns in 2019 for the first time since 2012.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Founders Brewing Co.'s tart cherry ale, Cerise, makes its debut this year for the first time since 2012.

The red beer, which has 5.7 percent ABV, is brewed with Michigan cherries. It will be released as part of the brewer's Mothership Series.

The series is limited and only available at the Founders Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms.

“In my opinion, the beauty and tranquility of the rolling cherry orchards in Northern Michigan are about as perfect as it gets,” said co-founder and CEO Dave Engbers. "This is a long time coming and a fantastic nod to our state’s most well-known fruit.”

Cerise will be available in six-packs of bottles and on tap in Grand Rapids and Detroit starting April 19. It costs $10 a pack.

