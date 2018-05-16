Fresh take: Smoothie King plans to expand to Michigan, open 50 juice bars

DETROIT - Smoothie King, a smoothie franchise with shops around the world, plans on adding Michigan to the list of places that serves its drinks this year.

The juice bar, which got its start in New Orleans, offers a variety of smoothies for different lifestyles, including wellness blends and slim blends.

Northern Diamond Management President Christopher Klebba and his team have signed an agreement to open 50 locations throughout the state, and three are expected to open by the end of this year.

"We are committed to making an active lifestyle attainable for people in our community, and we see a real need for an offering like Smoothie King," Klebba said. "We were attracted to the Smoothie King brand because its mission to inspire people to live healthy, active lifestyles is perfectly aligned with ours, and we fell in love with the brand and the people."

Smoothie King plans to open 150 new locations in 2018, the most it has ever opened in the U.S. in a single year.

