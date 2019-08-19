Griffin Claw Brewing Co.'s Screamin' Pumpkin Ale returns this week

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - If you can't wait for fall beers, you're in luck.

Griffin Claw Brewing Co.'s Screamin' Pumpkin Ale returns Tuesday.

The Birmingham, Michigan-based brewery announced the beer on Instagram with a reassurance that its summery lime lager, Ligero, is still available.

"This is great news for all our pumpkin beer fanatics, so please refrain from killing their vibe with, 'It's too early,' and, 'It's still summer,' or, 'But I like lime lagers more than summer beers,'" the post said. "We still have plenty of Ligero to go around, for now."

The beer brewed with pumpkin and spices has a 5 percent ABV.

New Holland Brewing Co.'s fall brew, Ichabod Pumpkin Ale, is also already back for the season.

