Happy fall! These hard ciders from Blake's in Michigan benefit charities

Blake's Hard Cider's Rainbow Seeker will raise money for the LGBT National Hotline.

ARMADA, Mich. - Love hard cider? Want to drink hard cider and help charities?

Blake's Hard Cider in Armada currently has two ciders that help raise funds for organizations.

Proceeds from FIDO, a grapefruit and raspberry blend, benefit Pets for Patriots, an organization that pairs shelter dogs with veterans.

Rainbow Seeker, a cider made with pineapple and sage, raises funds for the LGBT National Hotline, which provides free and confidential phone, online chat and email peer-support, factual information and local resources to the LGBTQ community.

Pick up a pack of the ciders at the Blake's tasting room at 17985 Armada Center Road or use the cider finder to see stores that carry Blake's ciders.

