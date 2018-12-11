HopCat changing name of popular 'Crack Fries'

DETROIT - A popular restaurant with a location in Detroit is changing the name of it's signature dish.

HopCat said it's changing the name of Crack Fries because "the crack epidemic and the lasting impact on those it affects is not funny and never was."

READ: Hopcat will change name of Crack Fries because drug addiction 'is not funny'

Hopcat has 17 locations and customers have said there's one simple reason to dine there.

"I don't think I've ever gotten anything else at Hopcat than crack fries," a customer said.

"They have crack fries, they have loaded crack fries, I know about 'em," a customer said.

The Crack Fries got their name because of the cracked pepper seasoning and their addictive quality.

"While the name crack fries was meant to be tongue in cheek, drug addition is not a joke. The drug crack has devastated many families in the communities we serve," Barfly Ventures CEO Mark Gray said.

Gray said the name is not compatible with the inclusive company he wants to build.

"I think the world is probably a little too sensitive about things sometimes. But, it is the world we are living in so it's what they want to do. It's their business," a customer said.

"I still eat crack fries and I'll probably still call them crack fries," a customer said.

HopCat released the following:

Today we are announcing plans to change the name of our Crack Fries. Rest assured, the recipe and ingredients are not changing, only the name.

Our vision for creating an inclusive company that supports our communities, shows love for our team and best serves our guests is not compatible with the continued use of the Crack Fries name.

We chose the name more than 11 years ago as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning, without consideration for those the drug negatively affected. We were wrong.

The crack epidemic and the lasting impact on those it affects is not funny and never was.

As we grow as a company we have come to realize that to make light of this drug and of addiction contradicts our values of inclusion and community. We want to thank our guests, employees and community members who have helped us come to this realization and apologize for the pain the name brought to others.

Transitioning to a new name will not happen overnight. A companywide menu reprint in mid-January will reflect the change. We will also need time to update all other materials, including online menus, training documents and promotions.

We are grateful for the support we’ve received over the years and your love of our fries. While we know it will take time to get used to this change, we are confident in our decision. It is not only the right thing to do, it reflects who we are.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.