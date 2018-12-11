Hopcat will change name of Crack Fries because drug addiction 'is not funny'

Hopcat is changing the name of its award winning fries.

Hopcat announced on Tuesday that their fries will no longer be called Crack Fries. Here's the info from HopCat:

Today we are announcing plans to change the name of our Crack Fries. Rest assured, the recipe and ingredients are not changing, only the name.

Our vision for creating an inclusive company that supports our communities, shows love for our team and best serves our guests is not compatible with the continued use of the Crack Fries name.

We chose the name more than 11 years ago as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning, without consideration for those the drug negatively affected. We were wrong.

The crack epidemic and the lasting impact on those it affects is not funny and never was.

As we grow as a company we have come to realize that to make light of this drug and of addiction contradicts our values of inclusion and community. We want to thank our guests, employees and community members who have helped us come to this realization and apologize for the pain the name brought to others.

Transitioning to a new name will not happen overnight. A companywide menu reprint in mid-January will reflect the change. We will also need time to update all other materials, including online menus, training documents and promotions.

We are grateful for the support we’ve received over the years and your love of our fries. While we know it will take time to get used to this change, we are confident in our decision. It is not only the right thing to do, it reflects who we are.

Hopcat's fries have become one of the most popular dishes in Michigan, even holding an annual eating contest to celebrate.

