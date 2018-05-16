Hot dog bistro with deep-fried Oreos opening in Troy this summer

TROY, Mich. - If you're into adventurous hot dogs and deep fried sweets - you may want to make a trip to Troy this summer.

Loaded Links is opening this summer in Troy near the Somerset Collection. Owner Randy Ayyar, a Metro Detroit native, selected the 1,500-square-foot space located at 800 E. Big Beaver Road in Troy.

"Loaded Links takes the all-American hot dog that everyone loves to the next level," Ayyar said. "Our all-natural, 100% all-beef hot dogs have no added hormones or steroids and are antibiotic free. Each frank is topped with daring ingredients that will give your taste buds a kick."

Loaded Links will feature gourmet products like Wagyu and Kobe beef hot dogs and toppings that range from tempura avocado and truffle mayo, to bacon wrapped and brisket cuts.



"Whether you're a fan of Windy City or Motor City dogs, or even spicy hot Southern dogs, our menu offers iconic 'haute' dogs from everywhere across the country," Ayyar said.

Ayyar says his famous deep-fried Oreos and frozen beverage line of noncarbonated crushed ice flavors will become fan favorites among patrons. Loaded Links will also feature burgers that use a beef brisket blend patty.

A grand opening date for the location will be announced at a later date.

